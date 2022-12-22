Resignation of MNAs: PTI to approach Supreme Court, not Speaker NA

Islamabad: It seems the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is backtracking from its commitment to appear before the Speaker of the National Assembly for the acceptance of the resignations of its MNAs as senior PTI leader Shibli Faraz has said that the party will now approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the acceptance of its resignations instead of going to the parliament house.

Soon after the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s office in April this year, 123 MNAs of the PTI had submitted their resignations en masse, out of which only 11 have been accepted by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf so far.

Since then, the PTI has been pressing the government to proceed with the acceptance of these resignations.

Last week, the Vice-Chairman of the PTI, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, wrote a letter to the Speaker, asking him to allocate some time for the party’s MNAs to verify their resignations.

Talking to a private TV channel on Wednesday, Shibli Faraz said that the party would approach the apex court and ask it to direct the Speaker to accept the resignations.

“We had decided to go to the assembly for acceptance of our resignations. But this is not the way, and MNAs, who are elected by the people, cannot be asked to keep standing in a queue for acceptance of their resignations,” he said.

Responding to a question on Shah Mehmood’s letter, Shibli said that they wanted to do so, but the government did not seem to be serious, which was evident from the fact that it had convened a session of the National Assembly on Thursday (today) on a one-day notice despite the fact that the Speaker was not even present in the country.