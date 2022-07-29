Resignation of 11 PTI MNAs accepted

Islamabad: Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf Thursday accepted the resignation rendered by 11 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Ali Muhammad Khan and Shireen Mazari.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the national assembly. It said that a notification had also been issued by the assembly secretariat regarding this development.

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی @RPAPPP نے پی ٹی آئی کے 11 مستعفی ممبران قومی اسمبلی کے استعفے قبول کر لیے۔ قومی اسمبلی سیکرٹریٹ کی جانب سے استعفوں کے نوٹیفیکیشن جاری۔ اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی نے استعفے آئین پاکستان کی آرٹیکل 64 کی شق (1) کے تحت تفویص اختیارات کو بروئے کار لاتے ہوئے منظور کیے۔ https://t.co/oOOxPuqyyb — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) July 28, 2022

Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf accepted the resignations by exercising the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The NA Secretariat also sent a notification to the Election Commission of Pakistan.