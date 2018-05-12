Residents urged to use water judiciously to avoid shortage

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage in the coming days with a warning to take actions against lavish users as RCB is receiving four million gallons (MG) from Khanpur which was earlier nine MG.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood told APP that all out efforts were being made to meet the water demand of the residents of Cantonment areas. RCB was also taking action against those who have illegal water connections.

To a question he said RCB has been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the residents.

RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected a large number of illegal water connections.

The RCB nowadays, is receiving four million gallon (MG) water from Khanpur Dam while earlier, its quota was 12 MG which was reduced further to 9 MG.—APP