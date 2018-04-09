Residents urged to use water judiciously; RCB receiving four MG from Khanpur Dam

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has urged the residents to use water judiciously to avoid shortage in the coming days with a warning to take actions against lavish users as RCB is receiving four million gallons from Khanpur Dam as water level had dropped drastically.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood told APP that all-out efforts are being made to meet the water demand of the residents of Cantonment areas.

Action in accordance with the law would be taken against those who waste water on washing cars, gardening and other chores, however, those who will not avoid lavish use of water, the RCB will cancel their connections. RCB is also taking action against those who have illegal water connections, he added.

To a question, he said that RCB has been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the residents.

RCB, under its campaign, launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas, has disconnected a number of illegal water connections.

He said, the residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those who would be found indulged in any such practice in future. Special teams have been deployed to check illegal connections, he added

The RCB nowadays, is receiving four million gallon water (MG) from Khanpur Dam while earlier its quota was 12 MG which, was reduced further to 9 MG. The board is trying to meet the water demand of 19 MGD through its 60 tubewells, he added.

Replying to a question he said, efforts are being made to rehabilitate five tubewells started malfunctioning due to heavy load.—APP