Residents urged to conserve water, take precautionary measures

Storage of water till monsoon rains

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has urged the residents of federal capital to conserve water and take precautionary measures in using water in gardening, car washing, floor washing to enable the civic authority to use the current storage of water till monsoon rains.

CDA has reduced water supply to G series sector and water is being supplied on alternative days due to less rains and decreased water level in Simly Dam, said a press release.

The ratio of rains remained very low due to climate change during the ongoing winter season, which has cost decrease in the level of water in Simly Dam as well as underground water table.

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is striving hard to improve the facility of water supply to the residents of the Federal Capital as uninterrupted supply of water to the citizens is one of the most important civic facilities.

Being part of awareness campaign for water conservation, public notice for awareness of the general public is being published in the print media by the CDA / MCI and asking the public As per schedule of water supply to different sectors of Islamabad on alternative days is Sector G-6 one day 4:00 am to 8:00 am (morning), G-7/3 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am (morning) and G-7/2 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. On the next day water would be supplied to Sector G-7/2 from 6:00 am to 8:30 am, G-8/2 from 8:30 to 11:00 am, G-9/3 from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm and G-9/4 from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

All resident of Islamabad are requested to use water sensibly and do not waste it.

Therefore, residents of G series are also requested to store water as per their needs to avoid any difficulty as the water would be supplied with alternative days. However, in case of emergency, water tankers service of MCI would be available round the clock.—APP