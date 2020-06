The residents of Karachi will now be punished if they are found violating the smart lockdown imposed in multiple areas of the city, according to the Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon. “It has been observed that people in areas that have been closed down because of the smart lockdown are not following the government’s orders,” he said. The police hatherefore, decided that anyone seen out on the streets after 7pm will be punished with sticks or even send to jail.