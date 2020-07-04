Residents suffer as prolonged power cuts continue

Unannounced load-shedding continued tormenting people in different parts of the metropolis all night amid the hot summer. The K-Electric failed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity in Karachi as 8 to 12 hours of load-shedding continued amid scorching heat and coronavirus pandemic. The areas that face unannounced power outages not only during the day but also at night include Quaidabad, Landhi, Korangi, Nazimabad, Lyari, Orangi Town, Keemari, Banaras, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Malir and Sher Shah. The residents of Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Mosa Colony, Mehmoodabad, Federal B Area were also facing 3-12 hours load shedding amid scorching weather. Earlier, it was reported that the power utility, in a letter to the governor, had said it is ready to talk about the investment made in the past years and plans for the future. “City’s issues, illegal connections (kundas), illegal street lights and damage to cables will be discussed,” according to the letter’s contents. “Work on the 900MW power plant has been going on since last year,” said the letter. “The first unit of the power plant will start functioning in 2021,” it added. “K-Electric will also brief the governor on its preparations for the upcoming rains,” the letter said. Furthermore, a notification by the utility said that KE wants to present a $2bn investment plan and that over the next three years it aims to strengthen Karachi’s power infrastructure. “Investment will be made in production, transmission, and distribution,” said KE.