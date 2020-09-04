Residents stage protest over lack of amenities

Residents of the metropolis’ upscale localities protested for the seventh consecutive day here at the famed Frere Hall against the non-provision of basic amenities nearly a week after unprecedented August rains lashed the city. Protesters — including members of the civil society, activists, and celebrities — gathered in the gardens surrounding the historical structure to once again demand basic amenities and facilities to be provided in the posh neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Clifton. Women and children were also part of the demonstrators, who lamented the unfavourable conditions persisting in the DHA for almost a week now, saying how raising voice for one’s rights as a citizen can be an offence. “If you speak up for your rights, they would register FIR against you,” one of the protesters said, demanding the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) management immediately withdraw the case they had filed against the demonstrators. Actors Feroze Khan, FahadMirza, SarwatGilani and YasirHussain, fashion designer Maheen Khan and PR mogul FriehaAltaf were among the celebrities who joined the protest. Protesters — including members of the civil society, activists, and celebrities — gathered in the gardens surrounding the historical structure to once again demand basic amenities and facilities to be provided in the posh neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Clifton.Women and children were also part of the demonstrators, who lamented the unfavourable conditions persisting in the DHA for almost a week now.