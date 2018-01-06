Residents of Sectors G-6, 7 decry over water scarcity

Residents of Sectore G-6 and G-7 are facing acute shortage of water for last couple of months and their miseries multiply when the authorities concerned pay no heed to resolve the issue. They have complained time and against with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) that they were not receiving regular water supply, which is causing great hardship to them.

Talking to APP, Asma Sajjad, a resident of Sector G-7, said, “We have been facing water shortage for last many months and lodged several complaints with the civic body but all in vain.”

She said the government had launched a water scheme and built a tank on a hilltop but water was being supplied to the people once a week only, while the CDA was charging the utility bill every month.

Another resident of the same sector said spasmodic supply of water to the area forced residents to install their own tanks on the rooves for the fulfillment of water needs.

“Water is a necessary item for domestic purpose and authorities concerned must ensure its uninterrupted supply to the capital’s dwellers. It is not the problem of only one or two sectors but majority areas of the federal capital are facing the same problem”, he added.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz told APP that special funds had been released to CDA Water Supply Wing to ensure sufficient supply of water to the residents of the federal capital during the upcoming summer season.—APP

