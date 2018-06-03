Residents protest against power outages, water shortage

Staff Reporter

People in various localities of the city took to the streets in protest over prolonged unannounced loadshedding by K-Electric as well as an acute water shortage on today.

Two major protests took place in Orangi Town and Quaidabad where people blocked main roads for vehicular traffic.

The residents of Orangi Town’s Sector 11 1/2 and adjoining areas lit bonfires on main road and chanted slogans against the power utility and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. The protesters said that KWSB was not supplying water to their areas and due to an acute shortage they could not even perform ablutions.