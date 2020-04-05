Residents oppose setting up isolation centre at Clifton’s hospital

STAFF REPORTER Showing their concerns over reports that the Sindh government has been planning to set up an isolation centre for coronavirus patients at a hospital situated in Clifton, the Awami National Party and residents of Shireen Jinnah Colony and Keamari said establishing such a facility in a congested neighborhood would expose a large population to the pandemic. ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed on Sunday said that the provincial government had been planning to use Altamash Hospital situated in Clifton near Shireen Jinnah Colony as an isolation centre for people infected with the coronavirus. “Because of the government’s decision, residents of nearby densely populated neighb ourho ods of Keamari and Shireen Jinnah Colony as well Clifton have been facing insecurity,” said Syed. “The government should prevent the healthy population from contracting the disease.