Residents in Mexico town fear volcanic eruption

Mexico

Residents in a sleepy Mexican town fear that a new volcano is bubbling under the ground after an eruption of gas and smoke emerged from a field, local media reported. According to reports, cracks have appeared on the ground in Pueblo Viejo in the southern state of Michoacan, with temperatures of some 250 degrees Celsius registered in the subsoil.

Local residents gathered at the site, with preliminary investigations revealing that the cause of the eruption was geothermal activity from an underground swamp. Smoke has been rising from the ground since Sunday (July 9) and local authorities have set up a security cordon to stop residents from getting close and possibly getting burnt by the high temperatures.

Although experts have reassured residents that a volcano will not form, residents.—Agencies