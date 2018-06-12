Residents facing water shortage ahead of Eidul Fitr

Rawalpindi

Several city and cantonment areas are facing acute water shortage ahead of Eid ul Fitr and the residents complained that they are not being supplied adequate water supply for last several days. Some densely populated parts of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and city including Imambara Mohalla, Mohalla Kareempura, Mohalla Raja Sultan, Krishanpura, Bhabra Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai, Hokamdad Mohallah, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory, Dhoke Elahi Bux, Dhoke Kala Khan, Fauji Colony, Afshan Colony, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi and other areas are facing water scarcity.

The citizens warned that if their demands are not met, they will resort to sit in at main roads.

The residents of these areas complained that they do not get adequate water supply as its consumption increases many time in summer season and water scarcity come up every year.

The underground water level has considerably decreased and due to the indifference of the staffers several tube-wells have been closed while some are facing technical faults.

Crowd can be seen at water filtration plants because several areas were reported without water for many days but the authorities concerned are making just verbal claims of sufficient supply and even providing water by tankers also.

The residents of different areas suffer most as they have to buy water from the tanker mafia who charge them at their will. The owners now demand Rs 1500 to 1800 for a water tanker, which was supplied for Rs 800 to 1000 before the shortage.—APP