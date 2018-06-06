Residents facing acute water shortage during Ramazan

City Reporter

Water shortage in City, Cantonment areas and its adjacent areas is getting worse day by day and the concerned civic bodies have failed to provide basic necessity of life to its residents.

The water crises has gripped the area Mohalla Karimpura, Imambara Mohalla, Mohalla Raja Sultan, Krishanpura, Bhabra Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai, Afshan Colony, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi and Murshid Town.

Talking to APP here, the residents of Mohalla Karimpura complained against the water shortage. They said that they were facing great difficulties due to water shortage.

The resident said that water had not been supplied to their areas for the last many days and the WASA was playing a role of silent spectator.

The residents further informed that they are compelled to purchase water tankers at exorbitant rates due to water shortage. They demanded from the authorities concerned to take notice of the situation and solid steps should be taken for the regular supply of water to the residents.