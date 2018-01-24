Residents’ complaints to be resolved on priority

Attock

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Akbar Hayat Tuesday said the problems of the residents of UC Dakhner and UC Chhab would be solved on priority. A delegation of the union councils met him and apprised him regarding water supply schemes of Jabbi and Dhok Feroz and Mobile Tower for Dakhner village. The deputy commissioner assured the delegation that all possible efforts would be made help the residents.

Meanwhile, the delegation had a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Abdul Shakoor Anjum and apprised him regarding different education issues including upgradation of Government Girls Elementary School Dakhner and Government Girls Elementary School Mochi Kirri and reopening of Government Primary School Dhok Sultan. The CEO appreciated the keen interest of the delegation in education and reassured that both the girls’ schools would be upgraded while Dhok Sultan School would be reopened after completing official procedures.—APP