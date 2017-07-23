Residents of cantt board facing severe water crisis

Rawalpindi

The water crisis has become severe issue in various areas of Rawalpindi cantonment board as the main source of water, the boring of hand pumps and tubewells has been under stress as the underground water level is depleting sharply.

According the residents, about one year ago, the water was easily found from 200 feet to 400 feet under ground but now water has depleted in the range of 600 feet due to which many government run tube wells have stopped functioning in many areas.

Sources privy to the development say only six to seven thousand cusecs of water is available through tankers from the tube wells through water motors. The water wolves are opened only for one hour at different times in rotation for different areas for supplying water to the houses.—INP