Residents of Badin facing difficulties in getting water

Staff Reproter

Badin

The residents of Badin city were repelled in trouble and distress for getting water for their daily consumption because of the incompetence and ineptitude of administration of Badin Municipal Committee. The water supply services were being paid in the preference areas of the city and for others parts of city the water was being allegedly sold which repelled the citizens to the hitch.

According to reports, every year, water rotation schedule on Kotri Barrage, the water was restricted for a long but due to lack of management, Municipal Committee Badin has not taken sufficient measure to ensure the water availability and supply to the citizens of Badin. Due to lack of interest, Administration has foiled to fill the ponds of water supply of the city consequently residents of Badin were facing intensified acute shortage of water.