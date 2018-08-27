Residents appreciate efforts of RWMC, RCB made for cleanliness during Eid

Rawalpindi

This year, excellent arrangements were witnessed in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas to remove entrails and offal of sacrificial animals and the efforts of the departments concerned have been hailed largely by the citizens. According to details, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) done excellent job on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Majid, a resident of Peoples Colony said, this year excellent cleanliness work was done by RCB sanitary workers during Eid ul Azha days.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Sibtain Raza visited all cantt areas after completion of the cleanliness operation and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the sanitary staff.

The spokesman informed that 159 complaints were received at the emergency cell during three days of Eid ul Azha which were addressed properly. He said 2980 tons offal and entrails were removed from cantt areas during Eid days which were buried in trenching ground Chakri Road. All the transfer stations have been cleared, properly washed and sprayed, he added.

Qasier Mahmood said that 650 sanitary workers performed cleanliness duties. He said over 90 vehicles were used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all cantonment areas.

He said, the operation was supervised by Deputy CEO and Chief Sanitary Inspector and a report in this regard has been presented to the CEO.

Tahir, resident of Asghar Mall area and others told that RWMC sanitary workers have completed all cleanliness work and removed entrails and offal of the animals from city areas.—APP

