Residential sector to move on LPG, says Irfan Khokhar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In recent past natural gas reserves in Pakistan witnessed depletion. Both Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) have cautioned that within 5 years of span gas reserves in the country may see the dip around 40 percent.

Chairman LPG distributors Association of Pakistan Irfan Khokhar while commenting of gas depletion said that that natural gas seen a major decline in the last three years. In the next three years, all the residential units of Pakistan will have to move to LPG. The resources of natural gas will decrease in near future.

Khokhar urged the Government to immediately review the LPG Policy 2016. He said that the LPG production should be equally divided on all LPG marketing companies and they should be directed to add 50% of import in order to benefit residential users.

Chairman LPG distributors Association said on local production of LPG gas, premium bonuses should be terminated that the public can get relief. If the Government will not cut the tax on imported LPG, then the LPG cylinder would not have been available at Rs 3,000. With the incumbent government’s public relief policy, the LPG was available on Rs 120 per kilogram but some corners are still hoarding the LPG. Government should remove the bottlenecks and immediately announce clear stance on LPG sector, said Khokhar.

Share on: WhatsApp