Reshuffle in bureaucracy

FEDERAL government with the active consultations of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and provincial caretaker Chief Ministers Wednesday changed all the four provincial Chief Secretaries and Inspectors General of Police — a move being described as a first major step by the caretakers to fulfil the promise of holding a free, fair and transparent election in the country.

The move was necessitated as certain political parties had demanded transfers and postings in bureaucracy fearing that the previous government had installed their loyalists at top seats. So with this change, major demand of these political parties including the PPP and PTI has been met. In fact, this exercise before the general election is not something new as if one may recall during the 2013 general election also almost all the senior bureaucrats were transferred apart from a few officers. In order to allay the fears of political parties about the credibility of the electoral process, there is nothing wrong in it but the process should not be mere an eyewash and transfers should be made keeping in view the track record and political affiliation, inclination of the top officers. As the country has completed ten years of democratic set-up without any interruption and given our history that the losing parties always raise questions on elections, the nation greatly expects that the top administration works without any bias and favouritism so that nobody could raise fingers on credibility of the poll after the mammoth exercise. With the appointment of Chief Secretaries, the process of other transfers and postings including those of the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners also needed to be completed at the earliest as they have to take urgent and requisite steps towards ensuring maintenance of law and order and keeping the ambiance conducive for the general election. For continuation of a strong democratic set-up, level playing field should be provided to all political parties for participation in the next polls and we have no doubt in saying that the caretakers both in the Centre and the Provinces fully realise their responsibilities and would take all necessary steps to make general election free, fair and transparent.

