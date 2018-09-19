Reshaping Federal Budget

PTI government, on Tuesday, presented supplementary budget for the current financial year and as a result overall shape and scope of the budget has changed in line with needs and programmes of the new administration. The proposals envisage revenue generation of Rs 183 billion through increased taxes, mostly on well-to-do and also relief for different segments of the society.

The government was, no doubt, entitled to revise budgetary proposals as per its own priorities and ground realities as experts opined that outgoing PML (N) government announced an election budget. Some of the measures announced by Finance Minister Asad Umar were need of the hour like increased duty on certain items including luxury ones, abolition of tax exemptions for the Prime Minister, Cabinet Members and Governors. The Government understood reaction of the people to media reports that tax reductions offered by previous governments were proposed to be slashed, which would have resulted in substantial reduction in carry-home salary of the fixed income groups. While retaining those concessions for low and middle class, rates of income tax for higher slabs have been increased. Reversal of increase in PDL, 10% increase in pensions of EOBI, houses for workers, and decrease in duty on raw material meant for export oriented industries would have a healthy impact on economy and different segments of the society.

However, imposition of increased regulatory duty on a number of items would push price hike further high. Similarly, increase in WHT on banking transactions is unfortunate as it amounts to discouraging people from keeping their money with financial institutions. Increase in FED on 1800 CC and above cars is somewhat justified but putting more taxes on cell phone sets is an unwise approach as mobile phones including smart ones are no luxury but one of the necessities of life. There is no life today without use of modern technology and the measure would affect almost every citizen. Again government has slashed the development budget for Rs 250 billion, which would result in substantial cut in job opportunities and economic activities. Health card scheme is nothing new as it was already in vogue at Federal as well as at Punjab level where millions of people are benefiting from free medical facilities under Prime Minister’s scheme. At the most, it would be ‘ PTI-isation’ of the old programme.

