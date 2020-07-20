Home 21 Century Resham suggests to release Pakistani films on international platforms

Film and drama actress Resham has suggested to release Pakistani films on international platforms. In a statement, the actress said that the government should think about displaying Pakistani content in China and Turkey for promotion of film industry.
Pakistani movies should also be dubbed in Chinese and Turkish languages, she recommended.

