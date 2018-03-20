Reshakai to become centre of industrial, commercial activities soon: Khattak

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak Monday said that Reshakai Industrial City was the centre of the province and would soon become the centre of industrial and commercial activities connecting the North and South parts of the province in the backdrop of CPEC.

He was presiding over a meeting to review progress of CPEC projects in the industries, energy and transport sectors here at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Secretaries of Finance, Energy, Transport, Planning & Development departments and other high ups of the concerned sectors that focused on China-KP Economic Cooperation and the projects in industries, transport and energy sectors.

The participants were briefed about the projects in industries that included KP Comprehensive Special Economic Zones, projects under CPEC, Reshakai and Hattar Special Economic Zones, the MoUs signed between KP Government and Chinese public sector companies which would be presented in the core committee meeting.—APP