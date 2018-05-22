Reserve water

The significance of water increases with each passing day as it is the second basic need of human life after air. But unfortunately, we are getting deprived of this unique blessing of Almighty Allah. Speaking in the context of Pakistan, a report presented last year by Hisaar Foundation plainly notified that if the government does not take action and make water reservation policies then Pakistan will run out of water by 2025.

So the point here is that not only the national policies have to be made but public awareness should be generated in this regard to secure this limited resource. Media can play a vital role in this regard. The usage of water should initially be limited by the public and then anything could be achieved in a broader context because drop by drop is the water-pot is filled.

AREEJ YAQOOB

Islamabad

