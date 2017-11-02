Reservations against NAB, not courts: Murad

Memon deplores ‘dual standards’ of NAB

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urged the members of the provincial assembly to support the resolution forwarded by Pakistan People’s Party against the ‘mistreatment’ and ‘dual standards’ of the National Accountability Bureau against provincial lawmaker Sharjeel Memon.

Speaking on the assembly floor, Shah said that the resolution was challenging the rejection of Memon’s bail; in fact, it is against the dual standards adopted by the NAB.

He said that the NAB is not a constitutional institution but a commission introduced by a dictator through an executive order. The chief minister requested the Sindh High Court to take action against NAB for misdirecting the court by stating that Memon was arrested at Shahra-e-Iraq.

“Everyone knows that Memon was arrested from the premises of SHC. They (NAB) have committed contempt of court,” he added. Shah said that Memon has expressed his confidence in the court’s judgments. “We are not trying to influence the court, but are condemning the behaviour of NAB,” he said.

Shah read an excerpt from a judgment of SHC which questioned the action of NAB in Sindh province, by not taking into consideration civil liberties of the accused subjects.

“It is sad that Sindh High Court is standing for Sindh but not the Sindh Assembly,” he said. Shah requested opposition member from Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Syed Sardar Ahmed, to leave his party line on the issue and raise his voice for the rights of Sindh. “There is no mala fide intention behind the resolution,” Shah added.

Meanwhile, addressing the Sindh Assembly session, former Sindh information minister and PPP provincial legislator Sharjeel Inam Memon deplored the dual standards of the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday.

Memon asked why his name was put on the Exit Control List while he was abroad. “I request NAB Chairman to tell me the criteria to put people’s names on ECL,” he said. “ Mian Nawaz Sharif is facing NAB references, has his name been put on ECL? Ishaq Dar is facing references, has his name been put on ECL?”

Memon said even though he took bail from Islamabad High Court before coming to Pakistan but the NAB personnel welcomed him immediately after his plane landed.

“When Captain Safdar arrived at Islamabad the NAB was not given permission to enter the airport. Why such double standards existing right now,” he asked.

He said even though the entire media has witnessed that he was recently arrested from the court premises, NAB’s prosecution has maintained in court that he was apprehended from Shahra-e-Iraq near Passport office.

“Who I should appeal to?,” said the PPP lawmaker.

He said that in a letter to Cheif Minister, he has stated that even if NAB laws become ineffective in Sindh, he doesn’t want his cases to be shifted to the new accountability commission as he wants to fight his case according to NAB laws.

“I am ready to defend myself in any court, it was much easier for me to remain abroad. But I preferred to face court and answer all charges levelled against me,” Memon said.

Earlier, Memon reached the premises to attend the session on Wednesday in a police escort.

Memon, a suspect in a Rs5.7 billion corruption case, was taken by authorities from the lockup to the assembly amid high security. He is on judicial remand until November 4.