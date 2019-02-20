Research portfolio of Pakistan is very encouraging

Staff Rreporter

Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz, Minister for Higher Education Department chaired a high level meeting in the Lahore Knowledge Park Company.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Atta-Ur-Rahman , Vice-Chairman of the Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy, Momin Agha, the Secretary, Higher Education Department; Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Khan, Chairman, Lahore Knowledge Park Company and others.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss the initiatives being taken by the Government of the Punjab to foster knowledge economy, innovation and technology-driven development. The Minister, HED desired to bring uniformity in the courses being offered at various levels with unique course and transferable credit hours.

During the meeting it was discussed that LKPC could become a potential hub to boost the knowledge economy of the Punjab, Pakistan.

