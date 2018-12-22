Research plays a key role in progress

Staff Reporter

Hamdard College of Medicine & Dentistry organized the Annual Students Research Seminar at the College on 19th December, 2018 in which final year MBBS students presented eight researches on various important health related topics.

On this occasion, Professor Dr. Shabib-ul-Hassan, Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University was the Chief Guest. Others who were present included, Deans, Professors and faculty members of the University.

The panel of judges for evaluating the presentations included Dr.Fatema Jawad, Chief Editor of Journal of Pakistan Medical Association (JPMA), Professor Dr. Imran Shiekh, Head, Department of Community Health Sciences, ZiauddinMedical University and Professor Dr.Tajuddin Malik, Head, Department of Community Health Sciences, Dow University of Health Sciences. The main objective of this seminar is to promote research culture among the undergraduate students and faculty members of the University. Prof. Dr. Rauf Memon, Dean, Faculty of Health & Medical Sciences in his welcome address highlighted the role of promoting research culture among teachers and students of the medical faculty. BarriahJamshad, final year MBBS student shared her past experience of conducting research project in 4th year and getting prizes and recognition at various platforms.

According to the opinion of the judges, the presentations were of a high order. Shields were given to the first three presentations, the first position to titled “Assessment of menstrual hygiene practices among adolescent girls in Pakistan”, second prize to research titled “Frequency of functional constipation.

