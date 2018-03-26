Research papers of Pakistani doctors lauded at UK moot

Three research papers presented by Pakistani doctors serving at the Lahore General Hospital have earned a lot of appreciation and applause from participants of a five-day UK Professional Diabetes Conference 2018 held in London.

Pakistani doctors covered the issues of causing factors, treatment and increasing ratio of diabetes in Pakistan in their research papers which was the largest research work presented by various scholars at the conference.

This was informed by Assistant Prof Medical Unit 2 Dr Maleeha Hameed and Dr Salman Shakeel who participated in the conference at their return during their meeting with Principal Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab.

Dr Maleeha and Dr Salman said that their research papers were on topic of diabetes among women during pregnancy, foot injury caused by diabetes and causes of Type 2 diabetes. Their views were keenly listened to by the participants.—APP

Related