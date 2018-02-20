Research-oriented effort needed to control UFG: Chairman SSGC

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) and line losses are a major menace for SSGC and SNGPL that have been facing from a long time with the result that both the companies are facing financial losses and Pakistan’s economy is being impacted in a major way.

This was stated by the Chairman of SSGC, Lt-General (Retd) Javed Zia while speaking as the chief guest at the passing out ceremony of the Dawood University Engineering Technology (DUET) workshop entitled ‘Combating the menace of UFG’ in which a number of DUET graduates and students participated. A number of students presented their papers on different aspects of the ‘UFG’ to whom the Chairman conferred certificates.

Javed Zia further said that Pakistan’s fortunes can change for the better due to the country’s youth and stressed that research-oriented collaboration should be encouraged between the SSGC and the DUET to help combat UFG.

In order to control the rising UFG trend, he said, the SSGC would be receptive to any idea suggested by DUET to control UFG.

Chairman, SSGC complimented DUET’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Faizullah Abbasi and his team for bringing into the forefront the important issue of UFG through this workshop. He stressed on the need for analyzing the factors causing the phenomenon of UFG so that it can be better controlled.

Dr Faizullah Abbasi appreciated the SSGC management for gracing the occasion and said that it has in its ranks engineers who have worked dedicatedly towards curbing UFG through a number of measures including pressure profiling, system augmentation and rehabilitation.

For the first time in its history, he said, the DUET is introducing programs such as Cathodic Protection, Distribution and Gas Measurement and hoped that gas utilities such as SSGC would provide them with a forum to engage themselves in hands-on training as well as a hub for research.

The Acting Managing Director of SSGC, Amin Rajput termed UFG as a monster and said that the phenomenon of rapid urbanization and expansion of distribution network have also contributed to rising UFG.

He said the UFG is not just restricted to gas utility companies but the power sector companies such as WAPDA are also facing Transmission and Distribution losses. SSGC has reconstituted its Surveillance and Monitoring Department to create ‘Control Gas Theft Operations Department’ to make it more focused and result-oriented towards clamping down on gas theft, a major factor contributing towards the UFG.

SSGC was represented at the closing ceremony by Irfan Zafar, SGM (UFG), Brig. (Retd) Mohammad Abuzar, DG (CGTO), Nadeem Qayuum, DGM (Distribution-Central) and Shoaib Ahmed, Company Secretary. Engr. Salim Ahmed Mughal, DUET Professor and resource person of the workshop welcomed the guests. At the conclusion, shields were presented to SSGC’s MD and Chairman by the Vice Chancellor of DUET.