Research, Internet and libraries

MANY peoples argue that Internet is that kind of library which fulfils needs of researchers at their desktop, but, I will argue that Internet is not a substitute for the library but just a search tool. Here I will quote an example of Online Public Access Catalogue in the library services, which directs you to books in the library but never gives you access to those books at your doorstep until and unless you become a library member.

Similarly, the Internet can help you to see the contents and read them fully but the standard being left by the researchers in the past depriving many researchers who rely on the Internet for their research. Libraries are naturally a hub of research for doctors, engineers, social scientists and other experts in different fields. Each library in the world has defined different standards for the researchers but many libraries in the contemporary world have offered state-of-the-art services to its users. Excellent services are the backbone of any library in the world but sophisticated methods being adopted in developed countries are praiseworthy.

According to a survey of the American Library Association, only 8% contents in the form of books and journals have been displayed through the Internet and 92% contents have existed in the physical libraries around the world. Researchers are producing research at an alarming rate from only 8% of contents via internet such as Google, Yahoo and MSN etc, but 92% contents may be explored only on visiting the libraries. The standard of research has badly affected by Google Mafia in the last few years. Researchers are increasing from time to time but the standard and quality which we had in the past are adversely affected by the Internet. The youth in the present age are enjoying research by viewing stuff on Google along with colourful pictures and tools of enjoyment while browsing their topic. But the capacity of a memory which researchers had in the past stands lost badly.

The Internet can give you more data than a librarian but the librarian can give you one and the best. Libraries are critically important in helping researchers to exploit the full benefits and opportunities of the networked world. There is a number of benefits for researchers while conducting research in libraries. (i) conducive environment (ii) Study oriented environment (iii) Expert opinions in research (iv) Access to Contents (v) High-speed internet (vi) Books, Journals and Newspapers (vii) Digital repositories of prospect members (viii) Access to world digital libraries (ix) Printing/photocopying facilities(x) Motivational power of readings in surrounding etc. The Internet is one of the powerful instruments for research, learning and easy access to the material in less time, a great source of current information, fact-finding and research development in the history of human race. No doubt the Internet is one of the most outstanding inventions in the area of communications.

Male, female, young and old are intoxicated by this worthy invention and considered it as a source of information, enjoyment and research development but there is a number of disadvantages of this menace with context to research and researchers who rely on the Internet. The Internet provides a huge amount of information which confused researchers what to select and what to reject. The researchers must be cautious about information obtained. Most of the information being uploaded on the Internet are not going through a review process. There is no standard policy for information to check the accuracy. An infinite amount of titles, texts and abstracts confuse the researchers. Most of the information which we are passing through not reviewing or edited by an expert in their field. Even we don’t know the information which we are reading are authentic or not. A disgruntled contributor or a child may upload anything on Internet which can misguide us.

Misuse of one’s own information has become a trend through the Internet, one can easily theft the data of other authors and get them published in his/her own account. The data freely available on the Internet for academic research is not arranged according to the system and no index format. The printed books and journals which existed in some libraries are more authentic and peer-reviewed than that of freely available material on the internet. As a researcher, we should follow standard and quality, not the bulk and quantity. Research, Libraries and the Internet are similar terms for researchers. If we have good libraries, research material and Internet facilities, we can produce better research which will earn name and fame in contemporary society.

