Research in light of Quran solution to modern challenges

Staff Reporter

Solution based research for addressing the societal issues must be held in the light of teachings of Quran, said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday.

“Aima are the key contributors for promoting peace and stability in the society” said Dr. Masoom Yasinzai while addressing the concluding ceremony of 97th Training Course for “Aima and Khutaba”. It was attended Aima o Khutba from all provinces of Pakistan including AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and Waziristan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, said that Islam is religion of peace and humanity; it advocates hugs and discourages pushes. He stressed upon the participants that they must disseminate true teachings of Islam. IIUI Rector added that training participants of this course are most important people of the society who are torch bearers of the teachings of Islam. He added that Aima and Khutba are the legacy of Prophets and Mosques are the most important units in Islam as they may settle society on the best standards.

