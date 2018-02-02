Research in higher education need of hour: VC FJWU

Rawalpindi

The research in higher education is need of the hour which should be promoted as it has great importance particularly to bring the universities at international level said Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir.

Addressing a “Multidisciplinary Graduate Conference” organized here, she said that the FJWU University always promoted healthy debate on important issues which were need of the time.

The research is considered back bone of quality education particularly in higher educational institutions, she said adding, it would help advance the stature of the universities and make them the world’s best institutions.

The FJWU is giving importance to academic research in order to promote a culture of critical thinking that could also become the guiding spirit for more effective policy formulation at national level, she added.

FJWU since its inception in December 1998 always encouraged healthy activities and providing quality education to the women focusing advance learning to the highest level attainable through research, teaching and dissemination of knowledge for the benefit of women in particular and society in general, she said.

The management of FJWU was striving to make it a women friendly institution where females from all areas of the country and world over could enroll to get quality education.—APP