Salim Ahmed

A workshop on “Soliton and its Applications” was held here at the GC University Lahore under the auspices of its Mathematics Department. The vice-chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Dr. Usman from University of Dayton, USA and GCU Mathematics Department Chairperson Dr. Mujahid Abbas addressed the workshop attended by more than 200 participants from different universities of Pakistan. A poster exhibition on students’ research projects was also part of the one-day workshop.

