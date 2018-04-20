Research goes digital

Abid Hussain

IN past years, researchers usually visited the library to consult relevant material and to find information of their choice. To fulfil the research needs of the scholars/users, librarians were considered as curator of the material. Now the concept has totally changed for librarians and researchers both. Since January 1, 1983, the ARPANET introduced TCP/IP and from there network of networks started it works by introducing the modern net. A computer scientist Tim Berner-Lee introduced the World Wide Web in 1990. The Material in the age of technology gained more momentum when, Publishers, suppliers, and libraries became a hub of knowledge in the new era of technology. The researchers and Librarians became autonomous in interaction with each other. In a report being presented by Miniwatts Marketing Group in 2015, has explained that at the end of 2014, there were more than three billion Internet users and CISCO proved that the Internet traffic has grown to quadruple and one half of the world’s population have got access to the Internet in 2018.

Connecting researchers with appropriate resources were considered as the sacred duty of librarians in Traditional setup. The overwhelming volume of information being produced in electronic formats after the advent of digital age such as online search engines, accompanying multitude and other collaborations tools, it could be argued that the role of library and librarians is diminishing. But, we know that rapid information has become quite a chore to find and evaluate them, it is the librarian that overcoming these challenges to provide the users optimum benefit in order to facilitate the best possible knowledge. So, the role of the librarian is changing but not diminishing in the era of information technology. The changing nature of librarianship in the modern era is far better than in the past, as the volume of data is producing overwhelmingly and organizing them for the users to access them in short span of time are increasing the scope of librarians.

The libraries of 21st century depend on technology. As technology evolves fast and continuously, the users’ information needs change and have more expectations from librarians. Librarians need to continuously update their technological skills in parallel with the technological changes that occur. Academic libraries need to adjust to the evolution of technology. Librarians need to accept their new roles and duties and be able to respond to these changes by learning how to use the new digital technologies effectively. The revolution in technology has brought about critical changes and a demanding environment in academic libraries. The introduction of technology in libraries has changed the way librarians work, their duties and their roles. In the past, traditional libraries were physical buildings where users could visit them and find printed books. Traditionally, the librarians were responsible for the collection development, for the material processing and the provision of services without using computers. Nowadays, academic libraries make use of technology. They provide not only printed material but also digital material that is born digital and material that is digitized (converted from analogue to digital).

To computerized the operations of traditional libraries to digital libraries in the modern era has changed the nature of libraries and librarianship, to provide reference services, acquiring library materials, cataloguing of library material, preserving and diffusing the services through a computer has changed the role of traditional librarians to information manager. The traditional libraries will continue to exist its services as there is a great bond between digital and traditional libraries and both are serving the society in a better way and the role of librarians will continue to keep a balance between digital and traditional libraries. As today’s age is the age of information technology and role of libraries have also been changed. The Research is based on authentic information and authentic information couldn’t find always openly via the Internet. In-library terminology there might be a proper use of the electronic material in a systemic mode known as the digital library. The term digital library was first used by the computers scientists referring to the electronic version of a library, and the truth is that the term digital library explains nothing more than the nature of its collection. “A digital library is a collection of digital representations of numerous types of media, such as documents, images and sounds that are stored in an information repository and are available through a local computer network or anywhere via the Internet”. Keeping in mind the basic needs of the researchers and library community, a library must hug the digital application in order to facilitate them with best possible services.

— The writer is working as Library Officer in Institute of Strategic Studies, a think-think based in Islamabad.