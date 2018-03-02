Research Chair initiated at Greenwich University

Karachi Research Chair, initiated by Greenwich University, is a resolve to address the city‘s issues by providing a strategic platform for collective reflection and collaborative action, was launched by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, at Greenwich University.

Addressing the launching ceremony, as a chief guest, Sindh Governor, Mohammed Zubair, said that through research we can identify the needs of the great city of Karachi.

According to a spokesman for the institution, the Governor called upon all the stakeholders to work collectively without political or ethnic consideration.

Governor stated that peace and law and order situation have considerably improved which is a good omen for the commercial and industrial hub for the growth and development of Karachi.

The Sindh Governor praised the efforts of the management of Greenwich University for coming up with such bright idea of initiating Karachi Research Chair. The Vice Chancellor of Greenwich University, Ms Seema Mughal said that it was the dream of the University to establish Karachi Research Chair, which has come true.

She added that due to researchers work the people and the students will come to know the history, the prevailing situation and future needs of Karachi. Research Professor of Greenwich University, A.Q. Mughal, stressed the need that academia should come forward and join hands to solve the issues through their research work on Karachi, which will ultimately help the future students. Chairman of Brookes Pharma, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, lauded the efforts of the University for establishing Karachi Research Chair, and termed it as a visionary step in the field of research.

Chairman of Hilton Pharma, Sardar M. Yasin Malik, said that with the launching of Karachi Research Chair dark clouds over Karachi will vanish and an era of peace, love and growth will come into existence.

President of Habib Metro Bank, Dr. Sirajuddin Aziz called upon the students to be the part of Karachi Research Chair which will difinitely lead to the welfare and progress of the city and country at large. The objectives of the Karachi Research Chair is to conduct focused research on Karachi‘s issues and galvanize a culture of research geared towards promoting innovative solutions.—APP

