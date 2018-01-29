Rescuers call off efforts to save Polish climber missing on Nanga Parbat

Rawalpindi

Volunteers were able to rescue a French mountaineer from Nanga Parbat but called off efforts to retrieve a Polish climber – both of whom have been missing since Thursday – who has now been declared deceased, an official said Sunday.

Two Pakistan Army helicopters began an operation Saturday on the request of the Polish and French embassies to rescue the two European mountain climbers after they got stuck while trying to summit the 8,126-meter-tall Nanga Parbat, the ninth-highest peak in the world.

Karrar Haidri, a top official in the Pakistan Alpine Federation, said the four volunteer rescuers from a separate Polish expedition were airlifted to the Nanga Parbat base camp and dropped close to the two stranded climbers – Tomasz Mackiewicz of Poland and Elisabeth Revol of France.

He had said the volunteers had spotted the two mountaineers, and were climbing to 7,000 meters above sea level to try to reach them.

However, they were unable to reach Mackiewicz, who is suffering from snow blindness and altitude sickness, because of poor weather.

Haidri said the rescuers are in the process of transferring Revol, who has frostbite on her feet and cannot walk, to a nearby town. Earlier today, he had said the local weather was bad, with temperatures at -60 degrees Celsius at the height where the climbers are stuck.—AFP