Rescued Hyena freed in natural habitat

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A rare stripped hyena which was rescued from a mob during dog fight on May 29,2020 from a remote area of D.I.Khan has now been released in its natural habitat after 26 days of captivity at Peshawar zoo for treatment and medication.

‘We have safely released the wild animal in its natural habitat in Kohe Pewar area of D.I.Khan near Baluchistan border,’ said Khan Malook, Divisional Wildlife Officer (DFO) D.I.Khan. The female hyena was captured in an injured condition when it was to be released in tied condition in front vicious dogs for fight, Malook told media.