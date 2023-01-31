Rescue team recovers 10 more bodies from Tanda dam in Kohat as death toll reaches 41

The rescue workers recovered the dead bodies of 10 more children who had drowned in the Tanda Dam in Kohat when a boat capsized on Sunday, bringing the overall number to 41.

According to Kohat District Police, 46 children, mostly between 8 to 10 years, were riding on the boat during a field trip when it overturned in the middle of the dam, apparently due to overload.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Khushdil Khan, who supervised the rescue operation on Sunday, said that the operation would continue till the recovery of all dead bodies.

Meanwhile, the police lodged a first information report against high officials of the Irrigation Department, including its Chief Engineer, XEN, SDO and sub-engineer, and the boat owner.