Rescue team extinguishes fire at factory

The Rescue 1122 team of the Sindh Government reached the spot in less than ten minutes after the fire incident was reported in the factory M/s Ali Enterprise situated in Site area Baldia Town.

According to the Public Relation officer of Sindh Emergency Service Rescue 1122, after receiving the information from the Command and Control Room, the Rescue1122 team reached the spot within eight minutes and engaged in fire extinguishing operations along with KMCs firefighting service and other agencies.Later, on the instructions of Director Rescue1122, Dr Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh, more firefighter and vehicles were also sent to the incident site.PRO told that Director Rescue 1122 Dr. Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh is personally monitoring the entire operation.

along with the KMC firefighters and other agencies are continuing the process of extinguishing the fire.

He added that Hopefully the fire will be brought under control soon.According to the PRO, the Rescue1122 teams of the Government of Sindh are always ready for immediate relief and rescue operations in case of any sudden accident in the city. As soon as any incident is reported, they try to reach the spot.