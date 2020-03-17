Rescue shifts 12 dead to homes

Staff Reporter

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 shifted twelve dead bodies and 933 injured, in 858 road crashes, to home and hospitals during last 24 hours across the province.

Out of this, 550 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 383 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

According to analysis showed by Rescue 1122, 344 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 422 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.