Rescue responded to 2145 calls last month

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Emergency Services Rawalpindi responded to 2145 emergency calls during the month of April.

This was stated by Rescue 1122 District Emer-gency Officer Dr Abdul Rehman while presiding over a meeting of rescue officers at the Rescue 1122 district Headquarter here on Wednesday.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include: 738 road traffic accidents, 1126 medical emergencies,73 fire incidents,57 crimes, 2 building collapses, one cylinder explosion and 148 miscellaneous operations.

The emergency officer said there was a dire need of effective enforcement and implementation of fire safety codes given in building-bye-laws.— APP