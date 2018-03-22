Rescue Plan for local LPG producers demanded

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Inconsistent policies regarding pricing of local LPG and undue advantage to importers is turning the country into paradise for traders & importers.

At an urgent meeting, Chairman LPG Association of Pakistan (LPGAP) Farooq Iftikhar said that despite the fact that the country is facing huge trade deficit, no efforts to control are visible, as a matter of fact, importers are being encouraged.

Mr. Farooq Iftikhar said that import of low quality LPG, injurious to health is obviously selling at cheaper rates and LPG Marketing Companies selling good quality local LPG are incurring heavy losses as presently there is a difference of Rs. 10,000 per MT between indigenous LPG and low quality imported LPG.

Chairman LPGAP said that Marketing Companies selling locally produced LPG are not even recovering their basic cost and it is getting difficult for them to continue their business in face of non supportive attitude of the Government and local producers.

He said that at present over 155 LPG marketing companies are operating in Pakistan. Around 40-50 having local allocation are bound to lift their allocation even if they have to sell below landed cost and bear huge loss. He said that local LPG industry of Pakistan which is instrumental in selling environment friendly fuel is also solely responsible in bringing down massive trade deficit, a big economic challenge presently for the Government, but MP&NR policy on LPG is supporting importers only.

Farooq Iftikhar said that low priced inferior quality LPG is flooding the Country by way of mis-declaration of quantity smuggled through land routes by evading taxes. He said that un-restricted inflow of spurious / low quality LPG through Taftan, Chaman and Mand etc. and also low spec LPG through SSGC & EVTL terminals is causing not only substantial loss to the national exchequer (as most of these importers are using illegal Hundi system to siphon money out of Pakistan) but also to the indigenous producers of LPG and all those LPG Marketing Companies who have paid substantial premium in the form of Signature Bonus to them to secure LPG allocation face closure because of continuous loss.