Rescue paramedics to help PKLI, RIU hospitals

As many as 146 Rescue paramedics have been requested to be placed in Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) Hospital by Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department to facilitate PKLI and RIU after Mayo Hospital for dealing with Covid-19 patients.

These views were expressed by Rescue Punjab DG Dr Rizwan Naseer while addressing the Rescue paramedics at Expo Canter on Monday.

Some 100 Rescue paramedics were placed in Mayo Hospital during last week, whereas 70 Rescue paramedics have been sent to PKLI Hospital and remaining rescue paramedics shall join RIU Hospital after completion of their corona management training. All these Rescue paramedics would assist PKLI and RIU in the management of corona patients and emergency officers and instructors from Rescue Headquarter, academy and Rawalpindi shall ensure proper deployment, discipline, and safety of the Rescue paramedics deputed at Mayo Hospital, PKLI, and RIU.

The DG stated that rescuers are serving humanity in this national emergency and challenging situation of Covid-19. He reiterated that Rescue 1122 always remains a ray of hope for victims of accidents, emergencies, and disasters. He shared that Rescue service has so far shifted 11835 corona patients to hospitals and quarantine centers, whereas 1443 suspected corona burials were performed by Rescue Service.

He added that Rescuers are involved in all activities like patient shifting, burials, disinfection awareness, and ration distribution, etc. Now, Rescuers being professionally trained are required to provide their services in the deal with corona patients in hospitals.

“You all had an experience of dealing with corona patients while performing your duties at Expo Isolation Center, Lahore. I believe your presence would be of great assistance for hospital management,” he asserted.

He maintained that Rescue paramedics have been trained in collaboration with doctors and nurses of Mayo Hospital at Lahore Expo Corona Isolation Centre. The rescuers were trained on donning, doffing, chest physiotherapy, use of a ventilator, cardio pulmonary resuscitation, and bed nursing care of serious corona patients.

Dr Rizwan also emphasized that Rescue paramedics must ensure their safety by using proper safety kits and ensure proper donning doffing of personal protective equipment for duties in Hospitals. He further guided them that if any rescuer develops corona symptoms, he must immediately get corona test and take necessary precautions as per doctor’s advice. He further said that Rescue Corona Ward is also established in Emergency Services Academy to facilitate those corona positive rescuers who do not have proper quarantine facilities at their houses. All corona positive rescuers shall be facilitated with proper isolation and care, he concluded.