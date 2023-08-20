LAHORE – After wreaking havoc on Kasur, River Sutlej has swelled in Okara and Pakpattan districts.

Unprecedented high flood has submerged thousands of acres of land besides cutting off road access to dozens of villages in Kasur, Okara and Pakkpatan districts.

No relief is in sight in the coming days due to consistent high downstream flows from Harike and Ferpzepur head works on the other side of the border.

Though water flow at Ganda Singh Wala has decreased, River Sutlej is still at an exceptionally high flood level.

Last day, water flow at Ganda Singh Wala was recorded at 280,000 cusecs, the highest in the history of the country.

The deluge damaged standing crops on thousands of acres in the Kasur district besides cutting off land access to at least 50 villages.

The district administration has already shifted hundreds of people from flood-hit areas to the relief camps at safer places.

The administration also helped people in shifting their valuable belongings and animals to comparatively safe areas.

Rescue teams continued shifting stranded people to safer places on boats.

As per the officials, more than 23,000 people have been shifted to relief camps. As many as 15,800 animals have also been shifted to four livestock camps.

The administration of the Pakpattan and Okara districts also followed suit under the guidelines of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Shifting of people from possible flood-hit areas was started last day which continued on Sunday.

Flood water has inundated thousands of acres of land in more than 56 villages in Okara district.

The situation is not different in Pakpattan district.

Rescue teams continued shifting stranded people on boats to nearby relief camps.

As per PDMA and the administration of districts, all the necessary facilities including food, potable water and tents have been made available at relief camps. Fodder has also been made available for animals.

Medical camps have also been set up for the timely treatment of flood-affected people. Mobile teams are also providing medical facilities in flood-affected areas.

River Sutlej is likely to maintain an exceptionally high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala due to the steady flow of water from the Harike and Ferozepur headworks on the Indian side.

At 6 pm, downstream flows at Harike and Ferozepur head works were 160,000 cusecs and 210,000 cusecs respectively.

At 7 pm, water flow was steady at 208,973 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala.

River Sutlej at Sulemanki is in a high flood level and rising.

At 7 pm, the water flow at Sulemanki was 135,115 cusec.

River Sutlej at Islam is below the low flood level.

After August 22, River Sutlej is likely to attain an exceptionally high flood level at Islam due to downstream flows from Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki.