Rescue operations in Balochistan’s flood-hit areas completed

Quetta

The rescue operations, after recent flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in Balochistan, have been completed while the relief work has been underway in the province. At least 13 people were died and 12 others were injured in Balochistan after heavy rainfall and flooding wreaked havoc in the province.

The natural calamity damaged more than 1500 houses and mud huts in the area. Turbat, Kech, Khetran, Naushki and Qilla Abdullah were mostly affected districts in heavy rainfalls. During the weather spell Ziarat and Zarghoon Ghar received heavy snowfall. According to Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, around 28,000 people were helped in rescue operations and were provided ration for one month.

The Army troops and FC personnel actively participated in relief and rescue operations across the region, he said. All roads in the region affected by snowfall have been completely reopened for the movement.

Earlier, the personnel of the Pakistan army carried out rescue and relief operations in Lasbela, Makran and other flood-hit areas of Balochistan. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement said that security forces reached the areas affected by flash floods caused by heavy rains.—INP

