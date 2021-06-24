Rescue operation launched as residential building partially collapses in Miami

A massive rescue operation has been launched in Miami-Dade County in Florida state of the USA, after a multi-storey condominium partially collapsed Thursday.

At least one person was killed and eight others injured while efforts being made to remove the rubble to find people trapped under it.

Rescue officials have recovered a boy alive from the rubble while more than 30 are reportedly trapped in the debris.

JUST IN: Video I’ve obtained of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida. pic.twitter.com/BGbRC7iSI9 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2021

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talking to media on Thursday said, “What we know at this point is that The Champlain Tower South is a 12-story building. It’s more than 130 units, and about half of those have collapsed.”

“A massive search and rescue is underway and we know that we’re going to do everything we can possibly do to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble.”

“Miami Dade Fire Rescue is leading the efforts and they have been on the scene since the early morning and they’re doing an amazing job.”

“We’ve set up a family reunification hotline for those who are trying to get information about their loved ones to call 305-614-1819 or you can go to Miamidade.gov/emergency to report online missing persons or to check in if someone is safe.”