Rescue mission uses special FLIR to search for mountaineers

Islamabad

A special search and rescue mission on Thursday used special forward looking infrared (FLIR) to search for the missing climbers.

According to sources, high altitude climbers were also engaged for ground search as a result of any location spotted through FLIR mission. All efforts are geared up for the search of national hero Ali Sadpara and his brave team including John Snori of Iceland and Pablo from Chile; however, the teams remain unable to search the missing climbers till filing of this report.