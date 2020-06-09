Rescue Helpline reunites 100 people with families

Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has said that Rescue Lost Helpline-1192 reunited 100 people with their families since its test launch.

Through the Lost Helpline-1192, a 4-year old child reunited with his family after within few hours after reporting. He maintained that Rescue 1122 introduced this helpline first time at the public sector level to reunite lost victims of accidents, emergency and disaster with their families through a coordinated mechanism.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of data review of the Rescue Lost Helpline at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday.

Information and Community Safety Head Ms Deeba Shahnaz Akhtar briefed the DG about the performance of Helpline-1192 in the presence of all head of wings from Rescue Headquarters.

She apprised that chair that a total of 257 lost victims call received at Rescue Lost Helpline-1192 out of these 100 people have been reunited with their families up till now.

In the meanwhile, Rescue 1122 reunited a four-year-old Ali Hamza with his family yesterday afternoon within few hours after reporting at Rescue Lost Helpline-1192. According to the details, Hamza was misplaced from his house situated in the area of Thoker Niaz Baig and appeared at Raiwind road.

After that, a responsible passerby citizen took the child in his custody and handed over his to Rescue staff of Thokar Rescue Station.

Through a coordinated effort of Rescue Information Cell, Lost Helpline, and news media, Hamza was reunited with his family in the presence of Spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Farooq Ahmed.

Talking to media, father of Hamza thanked the Rescue 1122 and shared his best wishes for Rescue Service. He prayed that May Almighty Allah bestows them the best a reward of this great virtue to all those rescuers who are rendering their services round-the-clock to serve humanity.

Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the officers and rescuers for reuniting Ali Hamza with their parents. He urged citizens of Pakistan to dial 1192 in case of any lost emergency victim and requested to media representatives for highlighting the scope of the Lost Helpline-1192 across Pakistan for timely reuniting victims of accidents, emergencies, and disasters with their families.