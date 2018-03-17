Rescue 1122 to provide service in Yazman

Bahawalpur

Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 will also provide its service to people in Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur district, officials said. Divisional Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur, Dr. Malik Asif Raheem Channar Friday visited Yazman where he inspected pace of work on under-construction building that would be used as Rescue 1122 Center after completion. Deputy Director, Punjab Emergency Service, Faheem Qureshi was also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the divisional emergency officer said that the organization would soon recruit its staff at sub-division level after completion of under-construction buildings there.—APP