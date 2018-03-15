Rescue 1122 to launch Rescue Scout Programme in schools

Staff Reporter

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) is going to launch Rescue Scout Program in Schools for education of child safety and lifesaving skills.

In this regard, the PES organized a consultative workshop “Child Safety through Education” at Emergency Services Academy Thokar Niaz Baig here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said main objective of the programme was to utilize the skills of middle school children to apprise their parents and families in this context and build them as a responsible citizen of safer Pakistan.

The child safety programme of Rescue 1122 was consist of Road Safety of Emergencies, Road Safety, health & Hygienic and civil responsibility and self-safety in partnership with citizen mobility and development foundation. The saving skills including first aid and fire safety were also discussed.

The DG Rescue said the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) was imparting training of the emergency management and safety promotion in education institutions in all over the Province.

He highlighted that Road Safety has been a critical problem unfortunately, adding that Road Traffic Crashes are leading cause of deaths and disabilities amongst young breadwinners and causing huge socio-economic burden on society. He stated that the Punjab Emergency Service has been managed over one million traffic crashes in last ten years. He further said the people of age 20 to 25 years are becoming trauma victims over 70% in Traffic Crashes.

The program has been standardized in consultation with Citizens Mobility & Development Foundation, representatives from Public & Private Universities & School Education Departments including Dolphin Police, TEVTA, Punjab Energy Efficiency Conservation Agency, Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development, Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Aitcheson College, Pakistan Girl Guides Association Club Punjab, Boys Scouts Association Punjab, Pink ribbon, Akhuwat Foundation, Beacon House School System, School of Contemporary and Islamic Learning, Oxford University Press, and University of the Punjab.